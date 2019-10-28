UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Clashes In Bolivia As Election Protest Enters Second Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:18 PM

New clashes in Bolivia as election protest enters second week

Street battles broke out on Monday between supporters of President Evo Morales and opposition leader Carlos Mesa as protests against alleged electoral fraud in Bolivia entered a second week

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Street battles broke out on Monday between supporters of President Evo Morales and opposition leader Carlos Mesa as protests against alleged electoral fraud in Bolivia entered a second week.

Residents of the Achumani neighborhood in southern La Paz used tree limbs and rope to close roads and block access to public transport, with some bus drivers trying to remove the barricades.

Fist fights broke out between rival groups, which then degenerated into battles with sticks and stones as police used tear gas to try to disperse them.

Demonstrations have raged since presidential elections October 20 that saw Morales gain an unconstitutional fourth term amid allegations of irregularities in the vote count.

Mesa has urged his supporters to keep up the pressure with strikes backed up by street protests.

La Paz mayor Luis Revilla, a Mesa ally, told reporters that the opposition strike was peaceful but blamed "whatever type of violence is being generated" on Morales supporters.

He said pro-Morales "shock groups" were provoking confrontations in different parts of the country.

In the central city of Cochabamba, clashes broke out between opposition supporters setting up barricades and regime loyalists trying to break them up.

No injuries were reported either in La Paz or Cochabamba.

La Paz's business district, where government offices are located, was relatively calm.

At the center of the conflict was a sudden and unexplained change in the ballot count last Monday that boosted Morales's lead, pushing him over the 10-point margin of victory required to avoid a run-off.

Mesa has denounced the official results as a "fraud" while various foreign powers, including the European Union and United States, have called for a run-off.

The Organization of American States (OAS), voicing "surprise" and "concern" over the ballot count, has agreed to conduct an audit of the results.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, has been in power since 2006.

Already Latin America's longest serving leader, he is looking to remain in power until 2025 with a fourth term.

Bolivia's constitution limits a president to two successive terms, and a 2016 referendum rejected a bid by Morales to remove term limits.

But the country's constitutional court authorized him to stand for a fourth mandate.

The court, like the election tribunal, is made up of members appointed by Morales's Movement for Socialism party.

Related Topics

Election Police Business Vote European Union La Paz Cochabamba Mesa Lead Bolivia United States Turkish Lira October Gas 2016 Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.