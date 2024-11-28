New Clashes In Mozambique As Two Reported Killed
Anti-government protesters and security forces clashed in Mozambique Wednesday with two people reported killed in a northern city and a military vehicle mowing down another in the capital during fresh demonstrations in support of the opposition leader disputing October elections
Venancio Mondlane has rejected the results of the October 9 vote and led a weeks-long standoff that has been brutally suppressed by police and left dozens dead, including children, according to rights groups.
Police opened fire and killed two protesters as hundreds of people gathered in the northern city of Nampula who had blocked traffic with barricades and burning tyres, a civil society activist told AFP.
The protesters had confronted the police sent to break up the blockade, which also stopped a train transporting coal from reaching the city's port, said Ivaldo Nazare from the Solidariedade Mocambique group.
Mondlane earlier called his supporters to block traffic as part of a new wave of protests against the election, which authorities say was won by the Frelimo party that has been in power since 1975.
Angry clashes also erupted in the capital Maputo after a military vehicle mowed down a woman who was standing behind a large banner of Mondlane set up in the middle of a busy road.
In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the armoured vehicle is seen driving over the woman. Other clips show her being helped into another vehicle, apparently alive but in a serious condition.
Protesters stoned the vehicle and security forces, who responded with tear gas and bullets.
The armed forces confirmed in a statement later that one of its vehicles had struck a woman by accident. The vehicle was on a mission to clear roads blocked as part of the demonstrations, it said, and the victim was being treated in hospital.
