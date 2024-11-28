Open Menu

New Clashes In Mozambique As Two Reported Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Anti-government protesters and security forces clashed across Mozambique Wednesday with police reportedly killing two people and a military vehicle moving down another at fresh demonstrations against October's disputed elections.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has rejected the results of the October 9 vote and led a weeks-long standoff that has been brutally suppressed by police and left dozens dead, including children, according to rights groups.

Police opened fire and killed two protesters as hundreds of people gathered in the northern city of Nampula who had blocked traffic with barricades and burning tyres, a civil society activist told.

The protesters had confronted the police sent to break up the blockade, which also stopped a train transporting coal from reaching the city's port, said Ivaldo Nazare from the Solidariedade Mocambique group.

Mondlane earlier called his supporters to block traffic as part of a new wave of protests against the election, which authorities say was won by the Frelimo party that has been in power since 1975.

Angry clashes also erupted in the capital Maputo after a military vehicle mowed down a woman who was standing behind a large banner of Mondlane set up in the middle of a busy road.

