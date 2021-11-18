New Concept of Russian Foreign Policy May Be Presented in Early 2022 - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The new concept of the Russian foreign policy may be presented in early 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that the latest version of the Russian foreign policy concept had been adopted in 2016, when "the situation in the international arena was somewhat different.

"All those rather profound changes that have occurred over the past five years, we are now reflecting in a new edition, which should be reported to the president early next year," Lavrov told reporters after the expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry board with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.