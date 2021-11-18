UrduPoint.com

New Concept Of Russian Foreign Policy May Be Presented In Early 2022 - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:33 PM

New Concept of Russian Foreign Policy May Be Presented in Early 2022 - Lavrov

The new concept of the Russian foreign policy may be presented in early 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The new concept of the Russian foreign policy may be presented in early 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that the latest version of the Russian foreign policy concept had been adopted in 2016, when "the situation in the international arena was somewhat different.

"

"All those rather profound changes that have occurred over the past five years, we are now reflecting in a new edition, which should be reported to the president early next year," Lavrov told reporters after the expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry board with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May 2016 All

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather expected in most country' parts

Cold, dry weather expected in most country' parts

1 minute ago
 President appoints HR Commission head, members

President appoints HR Commission head, members

1 minute ago
 KP CM expresses condolence with Sheikh Rashid

KP CM expresses condolence with Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Educational Institutions refusing Anti-Measles/Rub ..

Educational Institutions refusing Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines to face cases

2 minutes ago
 Air pollution can worsen Covid infection: Study

Air pollution can worsen Covid infection: Study

4 minutes ago
 Efforts on to exploit KP's tourism potential: Prim ..

Efforts on to exploit KP's tourism potential: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.