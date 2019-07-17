UrduPoint.com
New Conservative Greek Parliament Sworn In After Elections

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:22 PM

New conservative Greek parliament sworn in after elections

Greece's parliament will be sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections that saw a broad conservative victory end over four years of leftist rule

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Greece's parliament will be sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections that saw a broad conservative victory end over four years of leftist rule.

New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' new conservative government has made boosting sluggish growth a priority, powered by tax cuts and accompanied by privatisation deals.

Mitsotakis will outline his government's policies at the weekend before a vote of confidence is held late on Sunday.

His New Democracy party has 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber.

On Tuesday, Athens placed seven-year bonds at a record-low yield in its first foray into the debt markets since the election.

The Greek debt agency said it had raised 2.5 billion Euros ($2.

8 billion) in the sale, adding that final offers were in excess of 13 billion euros.

The government said the yield of 1.9 percent was a "record low".

There are two fewer parties than the previous parliament, but two of them are new -- Greek Solution, a nationalist party formed by tv salesman Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25, an anti-austerity party founded by maverick economist and Tsipras's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

In contrast, Neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was shut out of parliament for the first time since 2012.

Golden Dawn, until recently Greece's third-ranking party, is in disarray amid an ongoing trial for the 2013 murder of an anti-fascist rapper, allegedly carried out with the knowledge of senior Golden Dawn members.

