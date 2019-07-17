New conservative Greek parliament sworn in after election

(@imziishan)

Greece's parliament was sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections that saw a broad conservative victory end over four years of leftist rule

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Greece's parliament was sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections that saw a broad conservative victory end over four years of leftist rule.

The six-party parliament will officially begin its functions after electing a speaker on Thursday.

New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government has made boosting sluggish growth a priority, powered by tax cuts and accompanied by privatisation deals.

The 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant has also pledged to create jobs and get rid of obstacles to business.

Mitsotakis will outline his government's policies at the weekend before a vote of confidence late on Sunday.

His New Democracy party has 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber.

On Tuesday, Athens placed seven-year bonds at a record-low yield in its first foray into the debt markets since the election.

The Greek debt agency said it had raised 2.5 billion Euros ($2.8 billion) in the sale, while the prime minister said the yield of 1.9 percent was a "record low".

A previous seven-year sale in February 2018 had a yield of 3.5 percent amid world market volatility.

Starting in 2020, Mitsotakis has promised to cut a hated property tax called ENFIA -- brought in by a previous New Democracy-led government during the economic crisis -- by 30 percent over two years.