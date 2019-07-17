UrduPoint.com
New Conservative Greek Parliament Sworn In After Election

New conservative Greek parliament sworn in after election

Greece's new parliament was sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections, led by a conservative government that has vowed to cut taxes, boost domestic security and tighten borders against migration

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Greece's new parliament was sworn in Wednesday after July 7 elections, led by a conservative government that has vowed to cut taxes, boost domestic security and tighten borders against migration.

The six-party parliament will officially begin its functions after electing a speaker on Thursday.

New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his government's policies at the weekend before a vote of confidence late on Sunday.

His conservative government, which has a comfortable majority of 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, has made boosting sluggish growth a priority, powered by tax cuts and accompanied by privatisation deals.

The 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant has also pledged to create jobs and get rid of obstacles to business.

On Tuesday, Athens placed seven-year bonds at a record-low yield in its first foray into the debt markets since the election, a measure of investors' confidence in the new government's direction.

