New Conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Mitsotakis Sworn In

Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

New conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Mitsotakis sworn in

New conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in Monday following a landslide victory in Sunday's general election

Athens (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :New conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in Monday following a landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

Live tv coverage showed the 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, who has pledged to create jobs and get rid of obstacles to business, take the oath of office in the presence of his wife and three children.

More Stories From World

