New Consuls From Various Countries Welcomed At Event Hosted By Pakistani Consulate
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's Consulate General in New York, in collaboration with the Malaysian Consulate General, hosted a brunch to welcome new members of the Society of Foreign Consuls (SoFC), an organization based in this City that unites foreign consuls in the world's largest consular corps.
The event, held at the Pakistan House, presented an array of Pakistani and Malaysian dishes and was attended by Consul Generals, diplomats and consular officials from various countries.
In his welcoming remarks, the Malaysian Consul General, Amir Farid Abu Hasan, who currently serves as SoFC's President, emphasized the organization's role in fostering strong relationships between consulates and enhancing diplomatic collaboration in New York City.
Speaking next, Pakistan's Consul General, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, highlighted the significance of unity among the diplomatic corps and welcomed the incoming Consuls General, acknowledging their roles in strengthening ties between their respective countries and the international community in New York.
Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner of International Affairs in New York, delivered a keynote address, praising the SoFC's efforts in building bridges between diverse cultures and promoting mutual understanding.
The event concluded with the introduction of new consuls general and a farewell tribute to the outgoing members.
