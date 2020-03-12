New Consultative Council on Donbas to Focus on Boosting Peace Process - Kremlin

Russia's position on the conflict in Donbas remains unchanged, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the new consultative council will aim at boosting the peace process efficiency

The Trilateral Contact Group has agreed to establish this council for formulating proposals on political settlement of the Donbas crisis.

"Our position is well known, it has not changed at all. And this will be an additional mechanism, which aims at increasing the efficiency of the effort toward finding a solution to the Donbas problem," Peskov told reporters.

He refused to say who would be negotiating at the new council.