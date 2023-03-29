UrduPoint.com

New Contacts Between Putin, Raisi Planned - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) New contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, are planned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Last year the presidents met in person four times. This year they have already spoken on the phone three times. And more additional contacts are planned," Lavrov said after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

