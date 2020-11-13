UrduPoint.com
New Contemporary Art Center WIP Opens in Moscow's Downtown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A new independent contemporary art center WIP has opened in downtown Moscow this week hosting a retrospective exhibition of works by Russian artist and skaterboarder Pavlik Kuznetsov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Kuznetsov, who co-founded the cultural space with entrepreneur Kirill Chekharin, told Sputnik that abbreviation - WIP - could mean both 'a work in progress' and 'Who is Pavlik,' which is how the retrospective exhibition was named.

WIP occupies a two-storied vintage mansion, which Kuznetsov leased a year ago. The house was in a poor condition as the inside was covered in mold and windows were walled up. With the help of friends, the artist started to restore the house turning it into a lively and homelike space, decorated in an eclectic fashion.

Kuznetstov, who frequently incorporates household junk into his artwork, used his trademark approach when decorating the center. Some of the furniture has been found at a dump, while a bar сounter downstairs is decorated with what can be described as "random things found on a floor."

The center is multifunctional and has a bar, a cafe and will also be used as a lecture hall, cinema and a poetry club. After Kuznetsov's exhibition will end its run on December 12, WIP plans to host exhibitions of local artists on a regular basis.

