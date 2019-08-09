New Convocation of Ukraine Parliament Says Will Hold Solemn Swearing-in Session August 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament , the Verkhovna Rada, will hold on August 29 a solemn session during which newly-elected lawmakers will be sworn in, a special parliamentary group involved in preparatory activities and comprised of newly-elected lawmakers ruled on Friday.

"The solemn session will be held on August 29, 2019, just as the first plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the chairman of the group, Dmytro Razumkov, said, as aired by the parliamentary broadcaster.

Razumkov, who is also the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party Servant of the People, specified that his party believed that the new convocation of the parliament should start working soon in order to prove its efficiency.

Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on July 21, but the final results of the vote have not been announced yet.