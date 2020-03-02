UrduPoint.com
New Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Egypt - Health Ministry

Mon 02nd March 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A new coronavirus case has been registered in Egypt, the patient is a foreign national, the country's Ministry of Health and Population said on Monday in a joint statement with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The patient is currently in quarantine and people who have come into contact with the patient are being tested, according to the release, posted on the ministry's Facebook page.

In February, a ministry spokesman said that a foreign citizen who had initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus was found not to be infected with the virus in repeated tests, taken six times in three days.

According to the Monday statement from the ministry, the first coronavirus patient in Egypt had recovered.

The latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) says that over 7,160 coronavirus cases have been registered outside of China, where the outbreak started in December. Nearly 60 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.

