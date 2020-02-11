UrduPoint.com
New Coronavirus Holds Grave Global Threat - World Health Organization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Almost all cases of infection with the new coronavirus are confined to China but the threat it poses to the world is very serious, the chief of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Almost all cases of infection with the new coronavirus are confined to China but the threat it poses to the world is very serious, the chief of the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has opened a two-day global research and innovation forum in Geneva, which was convened to agree a joint road map for tackling the epidemic, along which all researchers and donors will align.

"With 99% of #2019nCoV cases in #China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," the WHO chief was quoted as saying on the organization's Twitter.

He stressed that the key to ending the outbreak of what was potentially a deadly illness lied in solidarity, as researchers around the world race against time to develop a vaccine and treatment for it.

"To defeat the #2019nCoV outbreak, we need open and equitable sharing, according to the principles of fairness and equity," the official said, adding that patents and profits were not what mattered most.

The forum brings together leading scientists, health agencies, ministries and donors. Researchers will discuss the possible source of the virus, its transmission dynamic and share biological samples and genetic sequences.

More than 43,000 cases of infection have been confirmed globally, most of them in China's Hubei province where the virus emerged last December. A thousand people have died from its complications.

