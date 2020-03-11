New Coronavirus Likely 10 Times More Lethal Than Seasonal Flu - US Health Agency Director

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to be ten times more deadly than the seasonal flu, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

"It is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu. This is really a serious problem that we have to take seriously," Fauci told the US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee. "If we don't do very serious mitigation now, what's going to happen is we're going to be weeks behind and the horse is going to be out of the barn."