UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Likely 10 Times More Lethal Than Seasonal Flu - US Health Agency Director

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

New Coronavirus Likely 10 Times More Lethal Than Seasonal Flu - US Health Agency Director

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to be ten times more deadly than the seasonal flu, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to be ten times more deadly than the seasonal flu, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"It is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu. This is really a serious problem that we have to take seriously," Fauci told the US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee. "If we don't do very serious mitigation now, what's going to happen is we're going to be weeks behind and the horse is going to be out of the barn."

Related Topics

Hearing Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

19 minutes ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

34 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

1 hour ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

1 hour ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

24 cantonment boards officials transferred

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.