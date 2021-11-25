New Coronavirus Medicines May Appear in Estonia in January - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) New coronavirus medicines may appear in Estonia as early as January, but some of them have not yet received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Estonian broadcasting portal ERR reported.

The Estonian government has allocated more than 4 million Euros ($4.

5 million) for the purchase of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

"We have ordered two types of medicines: drugs with monoclonal antibodies and Janus kinase inhibitors, and we are also planning to buy molnupiravir with this money," Erki Laidmae, head of the pharmaceuticals and medical devices department at the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, told ERR.