New Coronavirus-Related Restrictions on UK Freight Add to Brexit 'Chaos' - Logistics Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The French government's decision to temporarily ban all passenger and human-handled freight transport from the United Kingdom is adding to the "chaos" caused by the ongoing uncertainty over the UK and EU's trade deal negotiations, Jesper Hansen, the executive vice president of logistics company DSV Road UK, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are still trying to get an overview of the situation. Brexit is already causing severe challenges for transports to and from the UK, and we are dealing with congestion on almost all traffic lanes these days. The new COVID-19 restrictions on UK exports are just adding to the chaos," Hansen said in a written statement.

The French ban on freight transport from the United Kingdom does not cover unaccompanied trailers, although many drivers are facing difficulties in reaching the country's ports to deliver their shipments, the DSV Road UK official added.

"Unaccompanied transports (trailer only) can still pass, but are impacted by congestion at the ports," Hansen said.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock first announced the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 in southeast England one week ago. A rapid surge in new positive tests has since been observed, and a new single-day record of 35,928 cases was registered on Sunday by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Several leading political figures, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have urged the government on Monday to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, which is set to expire on December 31, amid the ongoing disruption.

The United Kingdom and the European Union have still yet to conclude a free trade agreement that was initially meant to come into force after the transition period expires.