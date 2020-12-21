UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Strain Could Already Be Circulating In France - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:48 PM

New Coronavirus Strain Could Already Be Circulating in France - Health Minister

A new, more contagious, coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France, although it has not showed up yet in genotype tests results, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A new, more contagious, coronavirus strain could already be circulating in France, although it has not showed up yet in genotype tests results, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said Monday.

The United Kingdom said last week that there was a new strain of the virus, more contagious that the other ones. In the UK itself, the highest, fourth level of alert was introduced in some areas, and Christmas relaxations of COVID measures were reduced or recalled. Switzerland, Turkey, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands and several other countries have suspended air travel with the UK or are considering it. France suspended all travel with the United Kingdom for 48 hours.

"It is entirely possible that the virus is already circulating in France," Véran said in an interview with Europe 1 broadcaster.

France will perform genotype analysis, as it regularly does, to determine if the virus exists in the country, the minister added.

"In the last several days, 500 virus strains have been analyzed and this particular version has not been found. Which does not mean it's not there," Véran said.

For now, there is no reason to think that the virus will be resistant to the vaccines that have already been developed. the minister said.

Suspension of travel is justified by the "principle of precaution since there is a doubt," the minister said.

"The goals is not to scare [people] but to make the right decisions at the right moment," Véran said.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Turkey France Alert Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Switzerland Netherlands All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB allows cricketers to keep families with them d ..

5 minutes ago

Senate chairman eulogies services of late Senator ..

3 minutes ago

Noose tightened around beggars in KP

3 minutes ago

Dangerous Inmate Escapes Jail in Southern France W ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam, Inam excluded from 1st Test match agai ..

12 minutes ago

One more dies from coronavirus in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.