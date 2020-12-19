New Coronavirus Strain Identified in South Africa - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) South Africa has identified a new strain of the coronavirus that may be fueling the second wave in the country although changes in transmission behavior have not yet been substantiated.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at a briefing that anecdotal evidence suggests a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture whereby more younger patients are presenting with critical illness.

"Clinicians have been providing anecdotal evidence of a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture - in particular noting that they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no co-morbidities presenting with critical illness. The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant," Mkhize said.

Chairman of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Salim Abdool Karim said the strain, dubbed 501.V2 variant, was likely behind the acceleration in transmissions but that it was yet unclear whether the new strain contributed to increased fatalities.

"It is still very early but at this stage, the preliminary data suggests that the virus that is now dominating in the second wave is spreading faster than the first wave. It is not clear if the second wave has more or less deaths, in other words, the severity is still very unclear. We would expect it to be a less severe virus, but we do not have clear evidence at this point. We have not seen any red flags looking at our current death information," he said.

New strains of the SARS-Cov 2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been discovered around the world. Studies suggest that a mutation of the virus in the first outbreak in Wuhan, China made it more contagious and fueled its global spread.

South Africa is the most highly-infected country in Africa with just over 900,000 cases registered and 24,285 deaths as a result.