UrduPoint.com

New Coronavirus Strain Might Spread Worldwide In Several Months - EU Commission President

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:20 PM

New Coronavirus Strain Might Spread Worldwide in Several Months - EU Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529, originating from South Africa may spread throughout the world in several months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We are taking the news about the new highly mutated COVID-19 variant very seriously. We do know that mutations could lead to the emergence and spread of even more concerning variants of the virus that could spread worldwide within a few months," von der Leyen said in a statement.

She called on Europe to act fast to prevent the new strain from spreading globally. In particular, the commission proposed to enable the so-called "emergency brake" to suspend travel to southern African nations and others affected by the new variant.

The EU authorities have instructed vaccine makers to adjust their products to new strains as soon as they occur, von der Leyen added.

On Wednesday, British scientists reported the discovery of B.1.1.529 in Botswana, containing an exceptionally high number of 32 mutations, many of them in spike proteins, the main target of COVID-19 vaccines, potentially making it more transmissible and thus more dangerous than other variants.

On Thursday, South Africa detected 22 infections with the new variant, followed by Israel, Hong Kong, and Belgium. The United Kingdom has banned all travels to South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, citing the new risk. Several other nations, including Austria, the Philippines, and Morocco followed London's example.

Related Topics

World Israel Europe London Hong Kong Lead Austria United Kingdom Belgium Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Philippines Lesotho Morocco Namibia May National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

1 hour ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

1 hour ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

3 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.