New Coronavirus Strain Very Likely Circulating in Germany - Health Authority

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) There have been no confirmed reports of the new coronavirus strain circulating in Germany but its presence is highly likely, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Tuesday.

"At the moment I have no information that this variant is present [in Germany] but we know that it was first discovered in the UK back in September and we know that it was found in the Netherlands and Denmark. That is why I assess the possibility of it circulating undetected in Germany as very, very high," Lothar Wieler told reporters.

He said the RKI was in close contact with UK health agencies to determine what impact the new strain could have on the pandemic.

"There are still many questions. But one thing is clear: the genetic makeup of viruses changes all the time and can affect their characteristics, such as the ability to jump from human to human. It is not clear whether that is the case with the variant in England," Wieler said.

Germany was among the first countries to ban flights from the United Kingdom after the potentially fast-spreading strain was detected. The new coronavirus mutation has promoted concern that it may affect the vaccine rollout in the European Union.