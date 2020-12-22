UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Strain Very Likely Circulating In Germany - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

New Coronavirus Strain Very Likely Circulating in Germany - Health Authority

There have been no confirmed reports of the new coronavirus strain circulating in Germany but its presence is highly likely, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) There have been no confirmed reports of the new coronavirus strain circulating in Germany but its presence is highly likely, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Tuesday.

"At the moment I have no information that this variant is present [in Germany] but we know that it was first discovered in the UK back in September and we know that it was found in the Netherlands and Denmark. That is why I assess the possibility of it circulating undetected in Germany as very, very high," Lothar Wieler told reporters.

He said the RKI was in close contact with UK health agencies to determine what impact the new strain could have on the pandemic.

"There are still many questions. But one thing is clear: the genetic makeup of viruses changes all the time and can affect their characteristics, such as the ability to jump from human to human. It is not clear whether that is the case with the variant in England," Wieler said.

Germany was among the first countries to ban flights from the United Kingdom after the potentially fast-spreading strain was detected. The new coronavirus mutation has promoted concern that it may affect the vaccine rollout in the European Union.

Related Topics

European Union Germany United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark May September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

16 minutes ago

Radio Schools help to continue regular education d ..

2 minutes ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

2 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 7 YPG/PKK terrorists in N,Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam revie ..

2 minutes ago

UK PM, EU chief held talks on Brexit, Covid: Europ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.