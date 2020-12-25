New Coronavirus Variant Spreading in UK Unlikely to Be Present in Iran - Reports

There is no evidence that a new, more transmissible coronavirus strain that was recently registered in the United Kingdom is present in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Friday, citing a health official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) There is no evidence that a new, more transmissible coronavirus strain that was recently registered in the United Kingdom is present in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Friday, citing a health official.

Earlier this month, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. Since then, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the UK. The same strain has also been registered in Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Israel and other countries.

Minoo Mohraz, a member of Iran's national committee on COVID-19 response, told IRNA that the new variant has not yet been detected in the middle Eastern country.

The health official added that Iran was launching facilities to monitor how coronavirus is changing, adding that the new variant, if it spreads to Iran, will have no impact on COVID-19 mortality and will only increase infection rate.

Mohraz added the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines would likely not be influenced by the new variant.