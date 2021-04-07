New Coronavirus Variants Spread in US, Number of Cases Up - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that new types of the novel coronavirus are spreading across the United States and the number of people testing positive is increasing.

"New variants of the virus are spreading and moving quickly. Cases are going back up, hospitalizations are no longer declining. While deaths are still down, way down from January, they are going up in some places," Biden said in a televised address.

The US president praised the scale of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination effort during which 62 million people have been fully inculcated, but admitted the outreach is still not enough.

"The vaccination program is saving tens of thousands of lives but the pandemic remains dangerous.

Let me explain it in a single word. Time. Time. Even moving at the record speed... we are not even half way through vaccinating over 300 million Americans. This is going to take time," Biden said.

Biden announced that every adult American will be eligible for a vaccine since April 19 instead of the initial deadline of May 1.

A number of Americans have said they do not want to be vaccinated in light of the fact that the vaccine producers have skipped testing phases and are exempt from legal liability as well as the fact that the shots are effectively gene therapies with a large number of potential side effects, including death.