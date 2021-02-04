UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Variants Unlikely To Affect Effectiveness Of Current Vaccines- UK Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

New Coronavirus Variants Unlikely to Affect Effectiveness of Current Vaccines- UK Minister

UK Vaccine Deployment Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Thursday that it is "very unlikely" that current COVID-19 vaccines will not work against the new variants of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that have been identified in the English city of Kent, South Africa or Brazil

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) UK Vaccine Deployment Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Thursday that it is "very unlikely" that current COVID-19 vaccines will not work against the new variants of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that have been identified in the English city of Kent, South Africa or Brazil.

"It's very unlikely the current vaccines won't be effective against new variants, whether in Kent or other variants, especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalizations, so that is the good news," Zahawi told the Sky News broadcaster.

He stressed, however, that "there are 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now," so vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford are looking at how they can improve their antidotes to make sure that they are ready for any strain.

Zahawi also claimed that the United Kingdom has the largest genome sequencing industry in the world and is keeping a "library" of all the variants.

"We are ready to be able to respond, whether in the autumn or beyond, to any challenge that the virus may present and produce the next vaccine so that we can always protect the United Kingdom and of course the rest of the world as well," the minister said.

Just over 10 million people in the United Kingdom have already received their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's plan to immunize 15 million people from the top four groups � over age 70, health workers and care home staff and clinically vulnerable patients � by mid-February.

Related Topics

World Brazil United Kingdom South Africa May All From Government Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR makes jewelers bound to keep record of cash tr ..

11 minutes ago

Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM's convoy

3 minutes ago

Close Navalny Ally Sobol Charged With Violating Sa ..

3 minutes ago

SpaceX Puts in Orbit Another 60 Starlink Satellite ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Public Activist Salim Found Dead in South ..

3 minutes ago

This New Year, OPPO Service Day is with you

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.