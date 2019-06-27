UrduPoint.com
New Council Of Europe Chief May Visit Russia In Near Future - Russian Lawmaker

The new secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, may visit Russia in the near future, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected Buric on Wednesday for a five-year term beginning September 18, 2019.

"Madam Buric, the new secretary general, will be in Moscow in the near future," Slutsky said, without giving an exact date.

When asked whether PACE and Russia would exchange visits, he said it was possible.

"I am sure that visits of PACE delegations will resume little by little, not at once," he added.

