UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Court Hearings On Adama Traore Case In France To Provide More Details - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

New Court Hearings on Adama Traore Case in France to Provide More Details - Lawyer

The controversial case of the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman, in police custody in 2016, which has sparked a series of protests across France, is due to have two more judicial sessions that will make things clearer over alleged police brutality, the Traore family's lawyer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The controversial case of the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman, in police custody in 2016, which has sparked a series of protests across France, is due to have two more judicial sessions that will make things clearer over alleged police brutality, the Traore family's lawyer said on Friday.

Adama Traore died on July 19, 2016, in police custody in the Persan town. The initial version of events stating that his death occurred due to heart failure was proven wrong. A July 2017 medical report confirmed that Traore died of asphyxiation, and an investigation has been ongoing since.

"Two new hearings [of the Adama Traore's case] should provide important details [for the ongoing investigation]," Yassine Bouzrou, the family's lawyer, said on BFMTV channel.

The new expertise was initially to be carried out in May. However, due to the COVID-19 related restrictions in place in France since mid-March, it has been postponed until September.

Protests against police violence and racial injustice in France took place late on June 2 in several French cities, namely, Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Lille. Around 20,000 people joined the demonstrations over the case of Adama Traore, which many found similar to the death of African American man George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis in late May.

Related Topics

Police France Died Lille Marseille Lyon Paris Man George Minneapolis May June July September 2017 2016 Family

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Attock distributes masks, urge ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor Bowser Asks Trump to Withdraw Military Prese ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly pays tribute to late MNA Munir O ..

4 minutes ago

Cate Blanchett in chainsaw accident at UK home

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.