New Court Hearings on Adama Traore Case in France to Provide More Details - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The controversial case of the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman, in police custody in 2016, which has sparked a series of protests across France, is due to have two more judicial sessions that will make things clearer over alleged police brutality, the Traore family's lawyer said on Friday.

Adama Traore died on July 19, 2016, in police custody in the Persan town. The initial version of events stating that his death occurred due to heart failure was proven wrong. A July 2017 medical report confirmed that Traore died of asphyxiation, and an investigation has been ongoing since.

"Two new hearings [of the Adama Traore's case] should provide important details [for the ongoing investigation]," Yassine Bouzrou, the family's lawyer, said on BFMTV channel.

The new expertise was initially to be carried out in May. However, due to the COVID-19 related restrictions in place in France since mid-March, it has been postponed until September.

Protests against police violence and racial injustice in France took place late on June 2 in several French cities, namely, Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Lille. Around 20,000 people joined the demonstrations over the case of Adama Traore, which many found similar to the death of African American man George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis in late May.