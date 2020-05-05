New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Decline in New York From May 2 - Cuomo

The number of fatalities resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has declined to 226 on May 3 from 280 the previous day, and the number of new confirmed cases declined to 717 from 789, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of fatalities resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has declined to 226 on May 3 from 280 the previous day, and the number of new confirmed cases declined to 717 from 789, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

"This is the number that haunts me every day - still 226," Cuomo said, displaying a table with information on the number of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

The table also read that the number of new COVID-19 cases coming into New York's hospitals has also declined from 789 on Saturday to 717 on May 3.