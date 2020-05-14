UrduPoint.com
New COVID-19 Cases In China, S. Korea Serve As Resurgence Reminder - WHO Europe Director

Thu 14th May 2020

New COVID-19 cases reported in China's city of Wuhan and South Korea, which experienced the epidemic earlier than European countries, serve as a reminder of potential resurgence, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said Thursday

"Over the past week, clusters of new cases have emerged in places [like] Wuhan and the Republic of Korea, where the virus had apparently disappeared � a timely reminder that the threat of virus resurgence is never far away," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

The WHO official stressed that "vigilance and a continued determination to keep this virus at bay" were needed both at the time of the peak transmission and when it was easing.

Several European countries have begun to ease lockdown policies that were imposed earlier this spring to prevent the spread of the virus. Germany is envisioning partial relaxing of border controls. Belgium is opening shops. France has set out a plan to reopen schools.

