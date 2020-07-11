New clusters of the coronavirus have been discovered at the US military facilities in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) New clusters of the coronavirus have been discovered at the US military facilities in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper, there are currently 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the US bases in Okinawa, 38 of which were registered at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma alone.

The media outlet suggested that the spike in cases had emerged in June or early July, after local residents and some US military personnel started gathering in big groups for outdoor activities, including picnics.

On Friday, the US military command reimposed restrictions on movement for servicemen and staffers of US bases in Japan due to an increased incidence of COVID-19. As such, the use of public transport, as well as visits to restaurants and cafes have been banned. To date, four US bases in Japan have reported COVID-19 cases.