New COVID-19 Lockdown Begins In Estonia On Thursday, Prime Minister Says

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:00 AM

New COVID-19 Lockdown Begins in Estonia on Thursday, Prime Minister Says

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A coronavirus lockdown is being introduced in Estonia starting March 11 amid a surge in infection rates, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced.

The new lockdown is being introduced for a period of one month with a possibility of extension, Kallas said on Monday.

Students are being switched to online education, food and entertainment venues are being closed and public events are being banned.

According to the prime minister, the new restrictions are being introduced amid a rapid spread of the UK coronavirus variant in Estonia.

More than 9,400 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Estonia in the past week. This is the country's highest weekly increase since the start of the epidemic. Estonia's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at over 76,100 while the death toll is at over 660.

