New COVID-19 Lockdown in Russia Out of Question - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Russian authorities are not considering a new COVID-19 lockdown or some other restrictions at the moment, since virology experts have different opinions about the possibility of a new coronavirus wave, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday.

"This is out of question, this is not on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked if some new measures were being prepared in light of virologists' predictions about a new wave of COVID-19 late this month.

"Some virologists are waiting for a new wave all the time, some say we will face it later, others say there will be no repetition at all. So, there is a very wide range of opinions," the Kremlin spokesman continued.