New COVID-19 Outbreak In China's Beijing Possibly Started 1 Month Ago - Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

New COVID-19 Outbreak in China's Beijing Possibly Started 1 Month Ago - Health Official

The recent surge of new COVID-19 infections in Beijing could have started a month ago, Gao Fu, the head of China's Center for Disease Control, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The recent surge of new COVID-19 infections in Beijing could have started a month ago, Gao Fu, the head of China's Center for Disease Control, has said.

"This new outbreak in Beijing may not have appeared by the end of May or early June. You may need to push the timeline to a month ago, when there could already be many asymptomatic and mild cases. That's why there would be so many viruses in the environment. This is just one of our assumptions, it needs to be verified," Gao said during a COVID-19 conference in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Gao explained that the reason behind this theory was the fact that the new coronavirus could survive in a dark and humid environment for a prolonged period of time.

After halting local COVID-19 transmission for over two months, the Chinese capital began to experience a reemergence of new infections. Over 100 new local cases have been identified since June 11.

In response, local authorities have reintroduced strict containment measures including shutting down schools and restricting local residents from leaving their homes.

Seafood was taken off the shelves at local stores after the new coronavirus was detected on a cutting board for salmon at a local market where the recent outbreak started. Frozen seafood has been suspected of being one of the sources of the recent outbreak in Beijing.

