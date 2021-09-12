New COVID-19 Outbreak Registered In Southeastern China - Health Commission
Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:40 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) China has registered 20 new COVID-19 cases, all of them in the southeastern Fujian province, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
"20 indigenous cases in Fujian, 19 in Putian and 1 in Quanzhou, including 1 confirmed case converting from an asymptomatic case," the statement read.
Until recently, China was able to stem the spread of the infections across the country. For a long time, most confirmed cases were the ones brought to the country by travelers from abroad. But a mid-July outbreak in the city of Nanjing spread to several other cities.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, mainland China has registered 95,199 COVID-19 cases and 4,636 deaths caused by the disease.