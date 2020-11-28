New COVID-19 Restrictions Come Into Force in Georgia Amid Surge in Domestic Cases

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) New nationwide measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic entered into force in Georgia on Saturday as the country sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Georgia has been registering from 3,000 to 4,800 new COVID-19 cases per day over the recent weeks, with the capital of Tbilisi being the epicenter of the outbreak.

Under the new restrictions, operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and gyms will be suspended until January 15,. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hospitals and beauty salons will work.

Some restrictions will be relaxed during Christmas holidays. In particular, on New Year's Eve, the night curfew, which was introduced in largest cities on November 9, will be lifted. In addition, all shopping centers and markets will operate throughout Georgia from December 24 to January 2, and the work of urban and intercity public transport will be restored.