New COVID-19 Restrictions in Moscow Not Required - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) There is no need to impose new coronavirus restrictions in Moscow, and some activities in outdoor facilities may even resume, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"We can refrain from introducing new restrictions for the time being and even reopen some of the city's outdoor facilities. The risk of getting infected there is much lower than inside buildings," the mayor wrote in his blog.