New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect in Belgium on Sunday Amid Fears of Omicron Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) New tougher measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.

Belgian authorities decided that there would be no relaxations to current restrictions, such as the mask mandate and working from home.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed, while sport events will have to take place without audience. Most Christmas markets will have to close early.

The new restrictions were announced by the country's government on December 22, after a meeting of a special committee.

With 76% of the country's population being fully vaccinated and the number of new cases declining, the authorities have still been anxious about the Omicron strain.