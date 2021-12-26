UrduPoint.com

New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect In Belgium On Sunday Amid Fears Of Omicron Spread

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect in Belgium on Sunday Amid Fears of Omicron Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) New tougher measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.

Belgian authorities decided that there would be no relaxations to current restrictions, such as the mask mandate and working from home.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed, while sport events will have to take place without audience. Most Christmas markets will have to close early.

The new restrictions were announced by the country's government on December 22, after a meeting of a special committee.

With 76% of the country's population being fully vaccinated and the number of new cases declining, the authorities have still been anxious about the Omicron strain.

Related Topics

Christmas Belgium December Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

4 hours ago
 DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambass ..

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.