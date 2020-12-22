UrduPoint.com
New COVID-19 Strain Hits UK Region Of Cumbria With Lowest Infection Rates - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:13 PM

New COVID-19 Strain Hits UK Region of Cumbria With Lowest Infection Rates - Reports

The new strain of COVID-19 has reached the United Kingdom region of Cumbria, which until now had the lowest level of infection, Cumbria's Director of Public Health Colin Cox said on Tuesday, according to local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The new strain of COVID-19 has reached the United Kingdom region of Cumbria, which until now had the lowest level of infection, Cumbria's Director of Public Health Colin Cox said on Tuesday, according to local media.

A large number of infected people were recorded in the city of Eden, where up to 50 percent of employees were infected in their workplaces. Cumbria is currently in tier 2, the second-lowest level of restrictions.

"Not because the new variant is any more dangerous, but because it spreads faster, so it's more likely to get to more people. And so, yes, it's a concern. But I think, given the increase in transmissibility that we see in this new variants, it's likely to be everywhere pretty quickly.

I don't think there are many places which are going to hold out," Cox said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group confirmed on Saturday that the coronavirus variant detected in the UK is spreading at a faster rate and requires the population to be even more careful. According to preliminary estimates, the new version of the virus may be 70 percent more contagious than usual, but nothing yet suggests that it is more dangerous in terms of mortality or hospitalization.

