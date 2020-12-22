(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The new strain of COVID-19 that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom may be more contagious for children than the one that triggered the pandemic earlier this year, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said on Monday.

Over the weekend, the UK announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is said to be more transmissible than other variants of the virus. According to Ferguson, it could be 50 percent more transmissible than others in circulation.

Other experts voiced a 70 percent figure.

"There are other epidemiologically interesting trends with virus, there is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children ... but we haven't established any sort of causality on that, but we can see that in the data," Ferguson said at a NERVTAG Q&A briefing, as quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper.

The scientist warned that more data on the virus' behavior is necessary.

The reports about the new strain have already caused many countries to suspend travel to and from the UK.