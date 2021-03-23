UrduPoint.com
New COVID-19 Variants Caused Reinfection Of About 1,400 People In Czech Republic- Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:28 PM

New COVID-19 Variants Caused Reinfection of About 1,400 People in Czech Republic- Official

COVID-19 mutations, including UK and South African variants, caused the reinfection of about 1,400 people in the Czech Republic, Jan Kyncl, a representative of the National Institute of Public Health, said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) COVID-19 mutations, including UK and South African variants, caused the reinfection of about 1,400 people in the Czech Republic, Jan Kyncl, a representative of the National Institute of Public Health, said on Tuesday.

"Now 81 possible reinfection cases are being checked. Besides, 1,456 possible reinfection cases were identified, where one out of two was without any symptoms," Kyncl said.

According to him, reinfection is a repeat registered COVID-19 infection if interval between the first and second cases is not less than 60 days; however, the average interval mostly is 124 days.

The average age of reinfected people is 42 but there are children as young as one year old as well as people at the age of 100 years old among the cases.

Kyncl recommended people who had been cured of the disease to undergo vaccination against COVID-19.

The Czech Republic has so far registered around 1.47 million COVID-10 cases, 1.26 million cured, around 25,000 died.

