New COVID-19 Variants Make Up Majority of New Cases in Canada - Top Health Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Variants of the coronavirus disease now make up the majority of new cases in Canada, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"Variants of concern now represent the majority of reported COVID-19 cases," Tam said during a press briefing.

The vast majority of variant cases - 95 percent - are of the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, Tam said.

The variants have also spurred an intensifying third wave of the pandemic across Canada, with the Federal government moving to approve several requests for help from different jurisdictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters during the same briefing that his government is deploying 60 military service members to Nova Scotia, which is reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases, to help at testing centers.

The federal government also approved requests for support in long-term care facilities in New Brunswick and for more equipment in the territory in Nunavut.

As of Friday, the country's public health agency has reported over 1,211,000 cases and more than 24,150 coronavirus-related fatalities.