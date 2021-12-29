New COVID Strains Do Not Affect Population Mobility, Economy So Much - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The spread of new COVID-19 strains, Delta and Omicron, no longer significantly affects the mobility of the population and the economy, many countries have learned to adapt, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"There has been a major rebound in the global economy after the fall last year (primarily due to lockdowns). Now we are seeing that even the spread of new coronavirus strains, Delta and Omicron, does not have such an impact on the reduction of population mobility. The governments of many countries have adapted," Novak said in an interview with RBC.