ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The Levashovskiy Zavod modern cultural center opened its doors for general public on Saturday in the building of the former Levashovskiy bread factory in Russia's St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.

The Levashovskiy Zavod is located on a territory of more than 1,000 square meters (10,700 square feet) inside the former factory recognized as a monument of constructivist architecture. Nowadays, it has a multifunctional hall with a 13-meter (42-foot) dome located in the former factory's boiler room. The hall is expected to host concerts, exhibitions, festivals, and other cultural and business events.

The reconstruction was made possible thanks to the urban renovation initiative led by the RBI developer group and Shkola Masters, a prominent private educational institution in St. Petersburg.

All summer long, the cultural center will offer its guests an art mediation program and a virtual journey through time and space, which depicts how the Levashovskiy bread-making factory was transformed into a modern cultural space. One of the main event halls is expected to host a series of piano concerts, a spokesperson for the center said.

An installation devoted to the Siege of Leningrad during World War II is another integral part of the permanent exhibition. It was created in consultations with historian Lev Lurie. This designated area is a replica of a staircase in a communal apartment during the war-time blockade. Its walls are covered with the Names of 3,000 residents of the factory's neighborhood who died during the siege.

During the siege, the Levashovskiy factory did not stop working for a single day. Even during the worst days of the siege, after the electricity supply was cut off and the factory had to use manpower to operate, bread was baked on time.

The organizers of the project said that the Tea Lounge is an area for art lunches and tea drinking ceremonies with an emphasis on Russian tea culture and national traditions. The guests will be offered not only traditional cuisine, but they also will be able to quench their thirst for aesthetics during meetings with modern day artists and exhibitions of their works.