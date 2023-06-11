UrduPoint.com

New Cultural Center Levashovskiy Zavod Opens In Russia's St. Petersburg

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

New Cultural Center Levashovskiy Zavod Opens in Russia's St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The Levashovskiy Zavod modern cultural center opened its doors for general public on Saturday in the building of the former Levashovskiy bread factory in Russia's St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.

The Levashovskiy Zavod is located on a territory of more than 1,000 square meters (10,700 square feet) inside the former factory recognized as a monument of constructivist architecture. Nowadays, it has a multifunctional hall with a 13-meter (42-foot) dome located in the former factory's boiler room. The hall is expected to host concerts, exhibitions, festivals, and other cultural and business events.

The reconstruction was made possible thanks to the urban renovation initiative led by the RBI developer group and Shkola Masters, a prominent private educational institution in St. Petersburg.

All summer long, the cultural center will offer its guests an art mediation program and a virtual journey through time and space, which depicts how the Levashovskiy bread-making factory was transformed into a modern cultural space. One of the main event halls is expected to host a series of piano concerts, a spokesperson for the center said.

An installation devoted to the Siege of Leningrad during World War II is another integral part of the permanent exhibition. It was created in consultations with historian Lev Lurie. This designated area is a replica of a staircase in a communal apartment during the war-time blockade. Its walls are covered with the Names of 3,000 residents of the factory's neighborhood who died during the siege.

During the siege, the Levashovskiy factory did not stop working for a single day. Even during the worst days of the siege, after the electricity supply was cut off and the factory had to use manpower to operate, bread was baked on time.

The organizers of the project said that the Tea Lounge is an area for art lunches and tea drinking ceremonies with an emphasis on Russian tea culture and national traditions. The guests will be offered not only traditional cuisine, but they also will be able to quench their thirst for aesthetics during meetings with modern day artists and exhibitions of their works.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Russia Died St. Petersburg World War Event

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

6 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

15 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.