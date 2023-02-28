New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Near Future

Newly-elected Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that he intends to put forward new initiatives on the Cyprus settlement in the near future that will enable the strengthening of the role of the European Union in resolving the issue

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Newly-elected Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that he intends to put forward new initiatives on the Cyprus settlement in the near future that will enable the strengthening of the role of the European Union in resolving the issue.

Earlier in the day, Christodoulides was sworn in as Cypriot president. The inauguration took place in the parliament at a special session on the last day of the five-year term of the former president, Nicos Anastasiades. Christodoulides addressed the parliament immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

"The Cyprus issue has affected the past of our parents, affects our present, determines the future of our children. Failure to solve this problem is an obstacle to the long-term and lasting Cypriot prosperity and security. That is why we must do everything to solve this problem," the president said.

Christodoulides added that he had his first informal meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar last week.

"I expressed my clear position that the current state of affairs cannot be a solution to the Cyprus problem, and I will do everything possible to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue on the basis of the agreed framework of a two-zone, two-community federation," the newly-elected president said.

Christodoulides added that he also informed a Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations of his "sincere desire for dialogue."

"In the coming days, I will take initiatives based on the positions I have developed in the run-up to the election to break the deadlock, with leading EU involvement at the highest level," the president said, adding that resolving the Cyprus issue within the agreed framework will be his main priority.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Ankara does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Tatar, who was elected as leader of self-proclaimed Northern Cyprus in October 2020, supports establishing a confederate state in Cyprus, whereas Greek Cypriots believe that the Cyprus settlement could be achieved only based on the UN concept of "bi-zonal and bi-communial" federation.

Christodoulides was elected as Cyprus' president earlier in February, beating Cypriot diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis in a runoff.