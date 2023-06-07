UrduPoint.com

New Czech Security Strategy To Label Russia, China As 'Threats' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

New Czech Security Strategy to Label Russia, China as 'Threats' - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia and China will be labeled as potential threats to the security of the Czech Republic and the entire Euro-Atlantic area in Prague's new national security strategy, Czech news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Tuesday, citing high-ranking sources and the document's draft.

The new security strategy will include an assumption that the Czech Republic might at some point in the future be at war, the report said. It will label Russia and China as concrete threats to the Czech and Euro-Atlantic security, which is a suggestion long promoted by Chief of the Czech Army General Staff Karel Rehka, the sources were cited as saying.

Russia, in particular, will be labeled a fundamental threat to the security of the Czech Republic, the news website said, citing the draft.

"Russia deliberately acts against the political, economic and social stability of the Czech Republic," the draft read, as quoted in the report.

China's actions will be described in the document as "a threat to the international order, which causes adverse consequences for the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," the news website said.

The draft, quoted in the report, emphasizes the role of the Czech Republic's EU and NATO membership as well as its responsibility toward its allies to be "well prepared to potentially become part of a military conflict."

The current version of the Czech Republic's security strategy was issued in 2015, which Seznam Zpravy pointed out was a drastically different time, both internationally and domestically, as then-Czech President Miloz Zeman pivoted the country east toward closer cooperation with Russia and China.

