New Data Shows Highest One-Day COVID-19 Case Count Increase in Canada Since May 25

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) New data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada reveals that the country experienced in the past 24 hours the largest single-day novel coronavirus case count increase since May 25.

The epidemiological report for August 17 shows that Canadian health officials recorded 785 new cases in a 24-hour timeframe - the highest since officials reported 831 cases on May 25 - bringing the total to 122,872.

The novel coronavirus-related death toll in Canada stands at 9,032.

The increase is being fueled by the resurgence of the disease in Western Canada - predominantly in British Columbia and Alberta - where authorities attribute the spike to a rising share of infections among young adults.

According to Canada's public health agency, there are 4,781 active cases throughout the country.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 4.8 million people as of August 17 and 109,059 - or 88.7 percent - of the infected have recovered.