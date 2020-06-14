MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The date of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and their Turkish counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar, initially scheduled for Sunday, will be agreed additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said on Saturday that a Russian delegation led by Lavrov and Shoigu would visit Turkey on June 14 to hold consultations on regional issues.

"Work continues. The date of the meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries will be agreed additionally," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the countries' foreign and defense ministries are actively working on the Libyan settlement.

The ministry added that experts were in contact in the interests of an early agreement on a ceasefire in Libya, as well as the establishment of intra-Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on January 19, approved by UN Security Council resolution 2510, and other initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

In January, the international conference on Libyan reconciliation in Berlin urged all countries involved to refrain from assisting the rival parties and observe an arms embargo on Libya.