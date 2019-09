New Date of Postponed Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan Summit Not Agreed Yet - Kremlin Aide

(@imziishan)

Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan have not yet agreed upon a new date for their trilateral summit which has been postponed, the Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, told Sputnik on Thursday

RUSSKY ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan have not yet agreed upon a new date for their trilateral summit which has been postponed, the Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The summit was initially planned to be held in August in Russia's Sochi but was canceled.

"The date has not been agreed yet," Ushakov said when asked if the new date of the summit had been coordinated.