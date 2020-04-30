UrduPoint.com
New Date Of V-Day Celebrations In Russia To Be Set Depending On COVID-19 Situation -Peskov

New Date of V-Day Celebrations in Russia to Be Set Depending on COVID-19 Situation -Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) New dates of the Victory Day celebrations in Russia will be determined depending on the dynamics of the COVID-19 epidemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"The new dates of the celebrations will be determined depending on the dynamics of the epidemic. No one can say now how this will relate to the schedules of other heads of state and government," Peskov said.

