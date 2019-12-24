UrduPoint.com
New Deals Between Caracas, Moscow To Come In Early 2020 - Venezuelan Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Existing contracts between Caracas and Moscow in various areas mark just the beginning of a series of new agreements that have already been reached or will gradually emerge early next year, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Existing contracts between Caracas and Moscow in various areas mark just the beginning of a series of new agreements that have already been reached or will gradually emerge early next year, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A lot has been done in the oil industry, and commercial and health sectors. Just recently, [Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova announced the supply of an insulin drug that is very important for our people. Vaccines against the flu and other diseases will arrive too. And this is only the beginning of the new deals that have been made and the ones that we will see in the beginning of next year. They will emerge gradually," the ambassador said.

Describing the situation that Venezuela had faced up until June, the diplomat said that "everything was cut out, just as if a door was closed � nothing was coming in or out.

"

Russia has become a good ally for Venezuela since that difficult time, according to the diplomat.

"We have already been close countries, allies, but we became even closer after that, because [Russia] started providing help to us in all spheres, and it helped our people have what they have now. We still have a lot to do, but we can say that due to President [Vladimir] Putin and his government, we managed to move forward," the ambassador said.

The ambassador named energy, trade and other traditional fields of bilateral cooperation when asked what areas Caracas was interested in developing. The diplomat also emphasized the importance of increasing the number of political contracts and expanding the partnership between the leaders of the two countries for further rapprochement.

